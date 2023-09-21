Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.97, moving -1.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 12.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Subaru Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion, which would represent changes of +40.21% and +12.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% higher. Subaru Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Subaru Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.25, so we one might conclude that Subaru Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FUJHY has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

