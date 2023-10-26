Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ending at $8.67, denoting a -1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Subaru Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.39% and +8.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.04% higher. Currently, Subaru Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Subaru Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.28 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that FUJHY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 47, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.