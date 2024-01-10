Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) reached $9.67, with a +1.9% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.56% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Subaru Corporation should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Subaru Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.82.

It's also important to note that FUJHY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.38 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

