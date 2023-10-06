Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) ending at $9.09, denoting a +0.53% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Subaru Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +40.21% and +12.25%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Subaru Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Subaru Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Subaru Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.65.

It's also important to note that FUJHY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FUJHY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

