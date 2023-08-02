News & Insights

Subaru aims to have battery EVs make up half of its sales by 2030

August 02, 2023 — 01:05 am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Subaru 7270.T will target annual sales of 600,000 battery electric vehicles by 2030 so that they make up 50% of its global sales target, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

The maker of the Outback crossover said it would expand its battery EV lineup to eight models by the end of 2028, and aim to sell 400,000 BEVs in the United States that year.

