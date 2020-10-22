Sub-Saharan Africa's economy to slump 3% in 2020 due to COVID-19 -IMF

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sub-Saharan Africa's regional economy is expected to contract by 3% this year due to fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, before rebounding to growth of 3.1% in 2021, the International Monetary Fund wrote in a report published on Thursday.

Pre-pandemic growth levels will not return before 2022, however, and not until 2023 or 2024 in large economies including South Africa, Nigeria and Angola.

The region is on track for a fiscal deficit of 7.6% this year and 5.9% in 2021. Africa is facing an external financing shortfall of between $130 billion and $410 billion for 2020-2023.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by John Stonestreet)

