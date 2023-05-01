SUB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.12, changing hands as low as $104.05 per share. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUB's low point in its 52 week range is $102.45 per share, with $105.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.