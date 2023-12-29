Sub-$13 Beans to Round Out the Year ?

Midday soybean quotes are 11 to 13 ¾ cents lower, as both the in-delivery Jan and the March contract are trading sub-$13. Soymeal futures are 1.1% weaker with $4.40 to $8 losses across the front months. Soy oil futures are the complex’s canary with 9 to 13 point gains.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 984k MT of soybeans were booked during the week that ended 12/21. That was at the low end of estimates and was a 12 week low. Total soybean commitments reached 36.34 MMT compared to 42.9 MMT last year. The week’s meal sales came in at 268k MT, which was inline with expectations and a 2-wk high. Meal commitments totaled 7.1 MMT as of 12/21. Soy oil sales were reported at 901 MT, leaving the season commitments at just 32,361 MT.

Brazil’s ANEC has Dec bean shipments totaling 3.48 MMT, a 20k MT reduction from the preliminary forecast. Expected soymeal exports were also slightly trimmed to 2.05 MMT for the month.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $12.92 3/4, down 12 1/2 cents, Nearby Cash was $12.40 1/4, down 13 3/8 cents, Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $12.97 3/4, down 14 1/4 cents, May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.07, down 14 1/2 cents,

