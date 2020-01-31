SU Stock Crowded With Sellers

In trading on Friday, shares of Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $30.39 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of Suncor Energy Inc, the RSI reading has hit 28.0 — by comparison, the universe of energy stocks covered by Energy Stock Channel currently has an average RSI of 41.7, the RSI of WTI Crude Oil is at -1.0, the RSI of Henry Hub Natural Gas is presently 26.5, and the 3-2-1 Crack Spread RSI is 44.5. A bullish investor could look at SU's 28.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SU's low point in its 52 week range is $27.28 per share, with $34.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.41. Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day.

