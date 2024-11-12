SU Group announces $4.4M contract award, largest in company history

SU Group (SUGP) announced a $4.4M win, representing the largest contract in the company’s history. Of the total $4.4M, $3.2M is being recognized as revenue in calendar year 2024 and the balance in calendar year 2025. The company successfully designed and fully installed an integrated security and monitoring system for the hostel and academic building complex at Hong Kong Baptist University. Along with system design, provisioning, and implementation, SU Group also carried out thorough testing and commissioning of the systems.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SUGP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.