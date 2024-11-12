News & Insights

Stocks
SUGP

SU Group announces $4.4M contract award, largest in company history

November 12, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

SU Group (SUGP) announced a $4.4M win, representing the largest contract in the company’s history. Of the total $4.4M, $3.2M is being recognized as revenue in calendar year 2024 and the balance in calendar year 2025. The company successfully designed and fully installed an integrated security and monitoring system for the hostel and academic building complex at Hong Kong Baptist University. Along with system design, provisioning, and implementation, SU Group also carried out thorough testing and commissioning of the systems.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SUGP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.