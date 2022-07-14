SU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Suncor Energy Inc (Symbol: SU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.00, changing hands as low as $28.65 per share. Suncor Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SU's low point in its 52 week range is $17.10 per share, with $42.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.83.

