Is STZ Stock a Value Play or a Warning Sign for Investors?

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ presents investors with a familiar market question. A cheaper valuation can signal opportunity, but it can also reflect real pressure on earnings visibility and demand.



STZ’s premium beer portfolio remains the main support. Yet the stock’s recent underperformance, soft guidance and wine and spirits reset keep the value case from looking clean.

The Valuation Case for STZ

STZ trades at 10.97X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry at 14.97X, the Consumer Staples sector at 17.1X and the S&P 500 at 21.2X. The discount is also steep relative to the stock’s five-year median multiple of 18.6X.



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Shares are down 5.3% year to date and 23.4% over the trailing 12 months. That decline has pushed the stock close to the lower end of its five-year valuation range, which runs from 10.5X to 22.6X.



The company’s earnings base still has support. In first-quarter fiscal 2027, comparable earnings of $3.43 per share increased 7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22.



Net sales declined 3% to $2.433 billion, but organic net sales increased 3%. That mix of reported pressure and organic improvement helps explain why the stock looks inexpensive but not without complications.

Constellation Brands Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Constellation Brands Inc price-eps-surprise | Constellation Brands Inc Quote

Beer Remains the Core Support

The Beer segment generated about 93.8% of consolidated net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Its imported portfolio, anchored by Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Pacifico and Victoria, remains central to STZ’s investment case.



Beer net sales rose 2% to $2.28 billion, backed by 1.8% shipment growth and favorable pricing. Depletions slipped only 0.3% in a volatile consumer backdrop, as gains from Pacifico, Victoria and Modelo Chelada helped offset declines in Modelo Especial and Corona Extra.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD remains a relevant peer because it competes across global and local beer brands, including Budweiser, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois. Its scale highlights the competitive intensity facing STZ in premium beer and adjacent drinking occasions.



Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP is another useful comparison in beer, with brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Blue Moon and Miller High Life. Its broad portfolio reinforces how shelf space, price-pack architecture and consumer occasions remain important battlegrounds.

The Warning Signs Behind the Discount

STZ’s cheaper multiple reflects more than broad market weakness. Management still expects fiscal 2027 enterprise organic net sales growth to range from a 1% decline to a 1% gain, with the same range projected for both Beer and Wine and Spirits organic net sales.



The Wine and Spirits business remains a drag. Segment net sales fell 47% year over year to $149.2 million in the first quarter, mainly because sales from divested assets were no longer part of the business.



Organic trends were better, with wine and spirits organic net sales up 8%, organic shipments up 7.7% and depletions up 6.6%. Still, the segment posted a comparable operating loss of $1.1 million, showing that the portfolio reset needs time to translate into better profitability.



Margin risks also remain visible. Beer operating margin was 39.0%, nearly flat with 39.1% in the prior-year period, as benefits from pricing and fixed cost absorption were partly offset by higher materials costs, tariffs, unfavorable product mix and increased spending.

What Investors Should Watch Now

The bottom line is that STZ has the traits of a value candidate, but the discount comes with operating caveats. Beer strength, cash generation and portfolio reshaping support the case, while weak demand visibility, wine and spirits transition costs and margin pressure explain the market’s caution.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. The Value Score suggests the stock screens well on valuation characteristics, while the Growth Score points to a more mixed growth profile.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank rather than replace it. For STZ, favorable Value and Momentum Scores are offset by the weaker Rank, which reflects a less favorable near-term earnings estimate revision backdrop. That makes the stock one to monitor carefully rather than a straightforward bargain.

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Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.