STZ Stock Tracks Key Alcohol Trends in Demand and Margins

Constellation Brands STZ sits at the center of two important alcohol trends. Beer demand is still carrying the business, while wine and spirits remain in reset mode after portfolio actions.



The question for investors is whether premium brands and cost savings can offset uneven consumer spending, tariffs and higher marketing needs. The latest numbers show both resilience and pressure.

Beer Demand Remains the Main Signal

Beer remains the clearest source of operating strength for Constellation Brands. In first-quarter fiscal 2027, beer net sales increased 2% to $2.28 billion, supported by $40.7 million of shipment volume growth and $17.6 million of pricing gains. Shipments rose 1.8%, while depletions slipped 0.3% in a volatile consumer backdrop.



The brand mix still matters. Modelo Especial and Corona Extra faced declines, but Pacifico, Victoria and Modelo Chelada delivered gains that helped support the portfolio. Management continues to emphasize consumer insights, occasion-based marketing and disciplined investment as it works to keep scaled brands relevant.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD provides a useful beer benchmark because it also competes through a broad global portfolio and event-driven marketing. Its presence highlights how large brewers are pushing premium, non-alcoholic and occasion-led offerings to defend share.

Constellation Brands Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Constellation Brands Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Constellation Brands Inc Quote

Margins Reflect Relief and New Cost Pressures

Constellation Brands’ margin story is not one-dimensional. Consolidated gross profit as a percentage of net sales rose to 54.3% in the first quarter from 50.4% a year earlier. Comparable operating income increased to $834.2 million from $809.9 million.



Beer operating margin was 39.0%, nearly flat with 39.1% in the prior-year period. Fixed cost absorption and pricing helped, but higher materials costs, tariffs, unfavorable product mix and marketing spending limited expansion. Tariffs tied largely to aluminum imports totaled $13.0 million, and marketing as a percentage of beer net sales is expected to rise above 10% in the second and third quarters to support major sports activations.

Wine and Spirits Remain a Drag

The Wine and Spirits segment shows why Constellation’s alcohol exposure is still uneven. Segment net sales fell 47% year over year to $149.2 million in the first quarter, mainly because $142 million of sales from the 2025 Wine Divestitures were no longer in the business.



The organic view was better, with wine and spirits organic net sales up 8%, organic shipments up 7.7% and depletions up 6.6%. Still, the segment reported a comparable operating loss of $1.1 million, and fiscal 2027 organic net sales are expected to range from down 1% to up 1%. Diageo plc DEO, with its large spirits, beer and wine portfolio, remains a relevant peer for investors tracking premiumization and pressure across global beverage alcohol.

Cash Flow and Capital Returns Add Support

Constellation Brands continues to generate cash while funding brand investment, brewery projects and capital returns. Net cash provided by operating activities was $661.8 million in the first quarter, compared with $637.2 million in the prior-year period.



The company repurchased 1.5 million Class A shares for $223.8 million during the quarter and another 714,387 shares for $100 million after quarter end. As of June 26, 2026, $2.75 billion remained available for future repurchases. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per Class A share.

What Should Investors do With STZ Now?

The bottom line is that STZ is tracking the right alcohol themes in premium beer, non-alcohol offerings and portfolio reshaping, but the near-term setup is constrained by soft consumer demand and margin pressure. Fiscal 2027 guidance still calls for enterprise organic net sales growth in a range of down 1% to up 1%, underscoring limited visibility.



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STZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). That rank signals pressure from earnings estimate trends, so investors may want to be selective despite the company’s brand strength and cash generation.



The stock has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. The B grades show favorable value and momentum characteristics, but Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, not override it. For now, STZ looks like a stock with solid assets but a cautious earnings setup.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diageo plc (DEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.