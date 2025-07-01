$STZ stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STZ stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $160,172,760 of trading volume.

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STZ:

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 3,150 shares for an estimated $593,901

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 483 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 927 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.

on 04/15. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

on 04/01, 01/15. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 02/13.

$STZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

$STZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $205.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Boonie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $225.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $202.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

