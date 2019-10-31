STZ Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $190.50, changing hands as low as $189.42 per share. Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STZ's low point in its 52 week range is $150.37 per share, with $214.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.60.

