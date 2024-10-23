Styland Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividends

News & Insights

October 23, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Styland Holdings Limited (HK:0211) has released an update.

Styland Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 22, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider any potential interim dividends. This announcement could influence investor interest as the company’s performance and dividend decisions are key factors in stock valuation.

