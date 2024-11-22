News & Insights

Styland Holdings Reports Revenue Drop Amid Ongoing Challenges

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

Styland Holdings Limited (HK:0211) has released an update.

Styland Holdings Limited reported a significant drop in turnover for the six months ending September 2024, reaching HK$20,366,000 compared to HK$120,962,000 in the same period last year. Despite other income increasing to HK$2,387,000 and some reversals of expected credit losses, the company experienced a comprehensive loss of HK$18,020,000, an improvement from the previous year’s loss. Investors will note the ongoing challenges in administrative expenses and finance costs impacting the bottom line.

