STXS Stock Tumbles Despite EMAGIN Catheter Submission for Approval

Stereotaxis STXS recently submitted an application seeking FDA regulatory clearance for its EMAGIN 5F catheter, marking a major step in expanding its Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) technology into endovascular procedures.

With this submission, Stereotaxis aims to revolutionize the endovascular field by bringing robotics into neurointerventional, cardiology, and radiology procedures. The company expects regulatory approval in the second half of 2025, positioning itself as a multi-specialty robotics leader while addressing critical challenges in complex interventions.

Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company plunged 5.8% and closed at $1.94 on Monday. In the past six months, STXS shares have lost 11.4% compared with the industry’s 1.9% decline. The S&P 500 increased 8.6% in the same time frame.

However, if approved, the EMAGIN 5F catheter could expand Stereotaxis' market reach, boosting revenue potential. Rising demand for minimally invasive robotic surgeries strengthens the long-term outlook, while successful adoption could enhance the company's competitive edge and attract strategic partnerships, driving investor confidence.

Meanwhile, STXS currently has a market capitalization of $174.5 million.



More on the News

The EMAGIN 5F is the first robotically navigated endovascular device under the EMAGIN brand (Endovascular Magnetic Intervention). The catheter features a 5-French diameter and uses magnetic fields to navigate tortuous venous and arterial vasculature, enabling precise access to hard-to-reach anatomy.

The EMAGIN brand by Stereotaxis represents a new generation of robotically navigated endovascular devices designed to enhance precision and safety in minimally invasive procedures. The name EMAGIN stands for Endovascular Magnetic Intervention, highlighting its core technology of RMN. This platform is likely to include a comprehensive portfolio of robotic catheters and wires aimed at addressing various clinical applications across neurointervention, cardiology, and oncology. The EMAGIN devices are engineered to navigate through tortuous vascular anatomy with high precision by leveraging magnetic fields that directly steer the catheter tip. This technology could open new treatment possibilities for complex conditions such as stroke, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

Stereotaxis has already submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA and expects to file a European CE Mark application this month. The catheter is designed and manufactured by its subsidiary, Access Point Technologies. If regulatory approvals come through, the EMAGIN 5F is expected to be launched in the second half of 2025. The device could open new revenue streams for Stereotaxis by expanding its robotics platform into multiple medical specialties, positioning the company as a multi-specialty robotics leader in interventional cardiology, radiology, and neurology.

STXS’ Favorable Industry Prospects

Per a report by Future Market Insights, theglobal marketfor robotic catheterization systems is estimated to be worth $54.4 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach $190.2 million by 2035.

The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures is a key driver for the robotic catheterization systems market. With patients and healthcare providers prioritizing faster recovery, lower complication risks, and cost-effective treatments, minimally invasive surgeries are becoming the preferred option.

STXS’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

STXS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the industry have been discussed below.

Masimo MASI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 6.1% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14.41%. Its shares have risen 63.5% against the industry’s 1.9% decline in the past six months.

Alphatec ATEC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 40% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 12.60%.

ATEC’s shares have gained 77% against the industry’s 1.9% decline in the past six months.

Avenna Healthcare AVAH, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 666.7% for 2025.

AVAH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 135.00%. The company is expected to release fourth-quarter results in March. Its shares have lost 21.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.9% decline.

