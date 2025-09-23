STXS Stock Gains as Erasmus Medical Adopts Its Genesis Robotic System

Stereotaxis STXS recently announced that physicians at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam successfully performed the first procedures in the Netherlands using its Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) System.

The adoption of Genesis at a leading European cardiac center underscores the growing clinical confidence in robotic solutions for treating complex arrhythmias. With tens of millions worldwide suffering from arrhythmias, the introduction of Genesis represents a significant step toward expanding access to advanced treatment. The collaboration also reflects Stereotaxis’ continued progress in strengthening clinical partnerships while broadening the reach of its robotic innovations.

Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 2.5% at yesterday’s market closing. Shares have rallied 26.3% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s 11.4% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 14.4% in the same time frame.

In the long run, this milestone supports STXS by showcasing Genesis at a leading European heart center, which can encourage broader adoption among hospitals worldwide. More installations mean recurring revenue from system usage and related products, while also strengthening Stereotaxis’ reputation as a trusted innovator in robotic cardiac care, positioning the company for steady growth and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, STXS currently has a market capitalization of $255.9 million.



More on the News

Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, one of Europe’s leading cardiac centers, has become the first in the Netherlands to perform procedures using Stereotaxis’ RMN System. Physicians at the hospital praised Genesis for its speed, responsiveness, and precision, especially when paired with the company’s MAGiC catheter, noting clear improvements in safety and care for complex arrhythmia patients, including children and those with congenital heart conditions.

Erasmus MC is no stranger to Stereotaxis’ technology, having already completed over 4,500 procedures using robotic magnetic navigation. With arrhythmias affecting tens of millions globally and carrying serious health risks if untreated, the successful introduction of Genesis at such a renowned institution highlights both the clinical value and commercial potential of STXS’ solutions. This strengthens the company’s credibility with physicians and hospitals worldwide, while also supporting its mission to modernize cardiac care through robotic precision.

More on the STXS’ Genesis RMN System

The Genesis RMN System represents Stereotaxis’ next-generation robotic magnetic navigation technology for cardiac electrophysiology labs. Compared to its predecessor (Niobe), Genesis uses smaller magnets that rotate along their center of mass and are mounted on flexible robotic arms, which gives physicians far more precision and responsiveness. It is significantly faster, enabling quicker procedures and potentially increased throughput. Also, the system is designed to be smaller and lighter, which improves patient accessibility during procedures, optimizes workspace in electrophysiology (EP) labs and can reduce infrastructure burden.

On the regulatory and adoption front, Genesis RMN is already cleared for use in multiple geographies, including FDA clearance in the United States, CE-mark in Europe and recent regulatory approval in China. This growing base of clinical use helps generate data and physician experience, which in turn supports further adoption. It also means more recurring revenue from usage and maintenance, as well as from compatible catheters, such as the MAGiC line. The safety, reliability, and precision improvements are key for hospitals evaluating capital investment in EP lab robotics.

