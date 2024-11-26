STXS Stock Up Following the NMPA Clearance of Its Genesis RMN System

Stereotaxis STXS and Shanghai MicroPort EP recently announced the regulatory approval of the Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) System by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). With this approval, MicroPort EP is likely to initiate a full commercial launch of Genesis through its existing sales teams focused on the electrophysiology community.

NMPA’s approval of the Genesis RMN System is a key element in a broader collaboration between Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP, which is likely to entail the development, integration and commercialization of Stereotaxis’ robotic system, robotically navigated catheters and MicroPort EP’s Columbus 3D mapping system.

Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company moved nearly 10.2% north to $2.26 at yesterday’s closing. In the past year, STXS shares have gained 33.7% compared with the industry’s 15.1% growth. The S&P 500 increased 31.6% in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, STXS currently has a market capitalization of $173.7 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on STXS’ Genenis RMN System

The Genesis RMN System is designed as a powerful Robotic Magnetic Navigation System with unprecedented responsiveness to physician control. The system combines the benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation and the speed and responsiveness of Genesis in a form factor that can be easily, rapidly and broadly adopted. The system is semi-mobile and can be set up in a cath lab over a weekend.

The Genesis magnets are held on flexible robotic arms that offer increased system angulation and associated imaging angulation. Advanced electronics and modern technology incorporated across all aspects of the system support improved performance, reliability and size compared to previous RMN systems. The entire system is significantly smaller and designed to improve the patient experience while on the operating table provide physicians and nurses with greater access to the patient during the procedure and increase space in the labs for an enhanced work environment.

The NMPA clearance of the Genesis RMN System is a significant milestone, making available the latest advances in minimally invasive robotic technology to physicians and patients in China. It is likely to bolster the collaboration between Stereotaxis and MicroPort EP and help STXS commercializing its robotic system in China.

The Genesis RMN System is CE-marked and FDA-cleared, and hundreds of patients have been treated with these systems in the United States and Europe. In November, STXS announced that physicians at the University of Kansas Health System successfully treated the first patients using the advanced Genesis RMN System.

STXS’ Other Notable Developments

In August, STXS received a CE mark in Europe for GenesisX — a next-generation robotic system. The company also submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA in the United States for the same.

In May 2024, Stereotaxis successfully treated its first heart rhythm patients from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center using the advanced Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation System.

STXS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

