$STXS stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STXS stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,374,806 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STXS:
$STXS Insider Trading Activity
$STXS insiders have traded $STXS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J ISAAC has made 3 purchases buying 62,788 shares for an estimated $113,616 and 0 sales.
$STXS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $STXS stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 382,412 shares (+12.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $871,899
- REDMILE GROUP, LLC removed 308,754 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $703,959
- LAGODA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 295,700 shares (+7.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $674,196
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 197,165 shares (-14.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $449,536
- TRAYNOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 160,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $365,960
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 152,056 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,687
- WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 144,860 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $330,280
