STXS Partners With CardioFocus to Boost Robotic Pulsed Field Ablation

Stereotaxis STXS recently partnered with CardioFocus to develop the first robotic Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) system for treating cardiac arrhythmias. The collaboration brings together Stereotaxis’ robotic precision and CardioFocus’s advanced PFA technology to accelerate the path toward clinical use and commercialization.

The partnership is expected to benefit both companies by combining proven strengths in robotics and ablation science. It positions them to deliver safer, more efficient treatment options in electrophysiology while expanding their presence in the growing cardiac care market.

Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares have gained 34.7% against the industry’s 10.8% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 12.2% in the same time frame.

The partnership with CardioFocus positions Stereotaxis to expand its footprint in the high-growth cardiac ablation market by integrating advanced PFA technology into its robotic platform. This collaboration enhances STXS’ product portfolio and opens potential new revenue streams from next-generation electrophysiology solutions, strengthening its competitive edge and long-term growth potential in minimally invasive cardiac care.

STXS currently has a market capitalization of $279.6 million. In the last reported quarter, STXS delivered an earnings surprise of 28.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Collaboration

Stereotaxis and CardioFocus have entered into a collaboration agreement to advance robotic PFA technology toward commercialization, a move that could redefine treatment for cardiac arrhythmias. The partnership integrates CardioFocus’s CE-marked Centauri PFA System, already used in over 9,000 patients across Europe, with Stereotaxis’ MAGiC robotic cardiac ablation catheter powered by its Robotic Magnetic Navigation (RMN) platform.

Together, these technologies aim to deliver the first-ever robotic PFA solution, combining the precision, stability and safety of robotics with the efficiency and durable lesion quality of CardioFocus’s patented PFA waveform. The companies have already completed extensive bench and preclinical testing, showing safe and effective lesion delivery in ventricular tissue.

The collaboration agreement supports the transition to human clinical trials and facilitates the regulatory and commercial alignment of the joint solution. Both firms are working closely to accelerate approval timelines and ensure compatibility between the MAGiC catheter and the Centauri PFA system. Stereotaxis’ RMN technology has already been used in over 150,000 cardiac ablation procedures globally and supported by more than 500 publications, a solid foundation that enhances the credibility and readiness of this next-generation robotic PFA platform.

For both companies, this partnership brings strategic and financial upside. Stereotaxis gains access to the rapidly expanding PFA segment, boosting its innovation pipeline and strengthening its position in electrophysiology robotics, while CardioFocus benefits from Stereotaxis’ global reach and robotic precision to enhance clinical outcomes and expand adoption of its PFA technology. Together, they aim to set a new benchmark in cardiac ablation, improving patient care and creating fresh commercial opportunities in the global cardiac treatment landscape.

Favorable Industry Prospects for STXS

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global pulsed field ablation market size was estimated at $913.1 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2025 to 2030.

The rapid growth of the global PFA market is driven by the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive cardiac procedures and strong clinical evidence supporting PFA’s safety and efficiency over traditional thermal ablation methods.

STXS’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, STXS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Merit Medical System MMSI and West Pharmaceutical Services WST. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Masimo shares have lost 10.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 7.4% decline. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.3% to $5.30 in the past 30 days.

MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Merit Medical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 0.8% to $3.63 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 13.8% so far this year against the industry’s 1.1% growth.

MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.92%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 17.44%.

Estimates for West Pharmaceutical’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.2% to $6.74 in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have lost 18.2% so far this year against the industry’s 1% growth.

WST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.81%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 21.85%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.