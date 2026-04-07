STXS Gains on FDA Nod for Synchrony System, Expands Digital Surgery

Stereotaxis STXS recently announced that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for its Synchrony system, a next-generation platform aimed at modernizing interventional cath labs.

The Synchrony system is designed to streamline cath lab operations by integrating multiple systems into a single 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition display. This consolidation enables improved workflow efficiency, enhanced visualization, and a more intuitive user interface. The system also reduces clutter and supports customizable layouts, helping clinicians manage increasingly complex procedures more effectively.

A key differentiator is its ultra-low latency video processing and full-fidelity digital streaming, which together enhance procedural precision. Synchrony is paired with SynX, a cloud-based platform that enables secure remote connectivity, collaboration, and procedure monitoring — features that are becoming increasingly critical in modern electrophysiology (EP) labs.

Price Performance

STXS’ shares were up 3.2% during after-hours trading on April 6, following the regulatory announcement. The company’s shares have lost 18.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 14.9% decline. The S&P 500 has decreased 4.1% in the same time frame.



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The FDA clearance of Synchrony marks a meaningful step in Stereotaxis’ evolution beyond robotics into a more comprehensive digital surgery platform. While near-term revenue contribution remains modest, the strategic implications — particularly around AI integration, remote procedures and workflow optimization — could be significant over the long term.

Strategic and Clinical Implications

Management highlighted that Synchrony and SynX are central to Stereotaxis’ broader digital surgery ecosystem. The platform not only improves current workflows but also lays the groundwork for future innovations, including artificial intelligence-driven insights, automation and remote robotic procedures.

Early physician feedback underscores strong clinical interest, particularly around enhanced collaboration, improved lab efficiency and better training capabilities. The ability to enable real-time remote participation could significantly expand access to expertise and improve procedural outcomes over time.

Commercial Outlook

Stereotaxis expects Synchrony to contribute more than $3 million in standalone revenues this year, independent of its robotic systems. This suggests incremental monetization potential beyond its core robotics franchise and signals management’s confidence in early adoption trends.

Importantly, the platform’s architecture is designed to be future-proof, allowing integration with emerging technologies. This positions Synchrony as a foundational layer in the company’s long-term growth strategy, particularly as cath labs increasingly shift toward digitization and connected care environments.

Industry Impact and Market Dynamics

Per a report by Future Market Insights, theglobal marketfor robotic catheterization systems is estimated to be $54.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $190.2 million by 2035.

The launch aligns with broader industry trends emphasizing workflow optimization, data integration, and remote capabilities in interventional settings. As procedural complexity rises and staffing constraints persist, solutions that enhance efficiency and collaboration are likely to see accelerated adoption.

Recent News

Last month, Stereotaxis reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, with revenues improving 36.3% year over year. System revenues primarily reflect partial revenue recognition on two Genesis robots. Recurring revenues reflect contributions from MAGiC Sweep in the United States and MAGiC in Europe. Loss per share for the quarter narrowed 33.3% year over year to 6 cents.

In January, STXS announced that the FDA has approved its MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter. Stereotaxis’ MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia.

Stereotaxis Inc. Price

Stereotaxis Inc. price | Stereotaxis Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Stereotaxis carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 12 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.8%. Revenues of $45 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings decline rate of 1.9% against the industry’s 11.4% improvement. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.7%.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.2%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss per share of 49 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 53.33%. Revenues of $29 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.1%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 22.5% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one and met in the other, with the average surprise being 16.64%.

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Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.