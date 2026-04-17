STXS to Acquire Robocath to Lead in Endovascular Robotics Market

Stereotaxis STXS has announced the expansion of its footprint in robotic endovascular surgery with a definitive agreement to acquire Robocath, a developer of robotic solutions for interventional cardiology and neurointerventions. The transaction focuses on building a comprehensive robotic platform covering the full spectrum of minimally invasive endovascular procedures.

Per management, Robocath is a strategic addition that strengthens and accelerates Stereotaxis’ vision of becoming the leading robotic platform for endovascular procedures. By integrating complementary robotic technologies, the company expects to expand its capabilities across interventional medicine, enhance its technological leadership, unlock commercial synergies and create new growth opportunities while supporting strategic initiatives.

Likely Trend of STXS Stock Following the News

Shares of STXS have traded flat since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 12.6% compared with the industry’s 11.4% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 2.8% during the same timeframe.

In the long run, the acquisition of Robocath positions Stereotaxis for a more accelerated and integrated growth phase. By combining complementary robotic technologies, Stereotaxis can enhance innovation, expand into high-value interventional markets and strengthen its end-to-end platform capabilities. Supported by operational synergies and a broader product portfolio, the company is better positioned to scale adoption, improve long-term margins and reinforce its leadership in minimally invasive endovascular robotics.

STXS currently has a market capitalization of $195.93 million.



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Stereotaxis’ Robotic Platform Expansion

The deal broadens Stereotaxis’ capabilities across the full spectrum of endovascular interventions by combining its magnetic navigation technology with Robocath’s advanced mechanical robotics platform. Robocath brings its flagship R-One+ system — the only robotic solution for percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) in Europe — with 15 systems installed globally. The company is developing a next-generation system of controlling up to five interventional devices, with first-in-human procedures successfully completed.

Stereotaxis’ computer-controlled magnetic navigation of devicedistal tips complements Robocath’s bedside multi-device control, enhancing procedural precision and clinical outcomes across interventional cardiology, neurointerventions and electrophysiology.

Stereotaxis plans to accelerate Robocath’s next-gen development and target regulatory submissions in both the United States and Europe within two years. Integration with Stereotaxis’ proprietary technologies — GenesisX, Synchrony and SynX — will enable advanced features such as operating room integration, automation and remote procedures.

Financial Outlook of Acquisition

Robocath is expected to contribute $2 million in revenues in the first year post-close and reach breakeven by year three, driven by commercial and operational synergies. The transaction includes $20 million upfront, with up to $25 million in contingent payments tied to regulatory and commercial achievements, including FDA clearance of the next-gen system. Payment may be made in cash or stock. The deal is expected to close in mid-2026, with Robocath operating as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Fortune Business Insights, the endovascular robotic system market is valued at $1.62 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% through 2034.

Factors such as the advancement in next-generation endovascular robotic technologies, strategic partnerships and ecosystem expansion, rising volume of minimally invasive procedures and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are driving market expansions.

Other News

Recently, Stereotaxis received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Synchrony system, a next-generation platform that digitizes and modernizes the cath lab. Featuring a single 55-inch 4K ultra-high-definition display, streamlined workflows and SynX cloud integration, it enhances visualization, connectivity and operational efficiency.

In January, Stereotaxis received FDA approval for its MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter. The robotically navigated MAGiC catheter is designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia.

Stereotaxis Inc. Price

Stereotaxis Inc. price | Stereotaxis Inc. Quote

STXS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, STXS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Pacific Biosciences of California PACB, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC.

Pacific Biosciences of California, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, 36.8% narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues of $44.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PACB has an estimated earnings recession rate of 1.9% compared with the industry’s 12.7% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

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Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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