STX Stock Tops Industry Returns in 3 Months: A Smart Investment Now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the data storage industry over the past three months, dramatically outperforming the Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems industry, the Zacks Computer & Technology sector, and the S&P 500’s run of 87.6%, 18.3%, and 9.3%, respectively. The stock has rallied 119.2% during the period, fueled by growing demand for AI infrastructure, improving storage market conditions, and increasing investor confidence in the company's earnings outlook.



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The company has also surpassed its competitors in the storage space, like Western Digital Corporation WDC and Everpure P, as well as industry peers like International Business Machines Corporation IBM. WDC, P and IBM have gained 92.6%, 12.8% and 11.5%, respectively, during the same time frame.

Western Digital is a diversified storage company offering HDD and NAND-based SSD solutions for PCs, servers, NAS devices, gaming consoles and other consumer electronics. IBM focuses on cloud and data platforms while providing enterprise software, IT solutions, storage systems, quantum computing and supercomputing technologies. Everpure's main products include FlashArray for databases, applications, virtual machines and other traditional workloads, and FlashBlade for AI, high-performance computing and unstructured data storage. P also offers subscription-based services through Evergreen//One and Cloud Data Services.

STX has a 52-week high of $966.8. However, after such a strong run, investors face a crucial question: Is Seagate still a sound investment today?

AI is Creating a Long-Term Tailwind for STX Stock

Seagate's performance is closely tied to the rapid expansion of AI-related data centers. While much of the AI investment narrative has focused on GPUs and semiconductor companies, the enormous amount of data generated by AI applications also requires massive storage capacity. STX specializes in HDDs used by hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises and data centers. As AI workloads continue to expand, companies need cost-effective solutions to store vast amounts of training and inference data. This trend has created a favorable environment for Seagate's high-capacity storage products.

Seagate's advanced HAMR technology allows the company to develop higher-capacity drives that can store significantly more data while maintaining cost efficiency. This innovation gives it an important competitive advantage as hyperscale customers seek to maximize storage density. As organizations generate and retain more data, demand for high-capacity storage solutions is expected to increase for years. This trend could support sustained revenue growth for Seagate beyond the current AI investment cycle.

Seagate is seeing strong adoption of its HAMR technology, with Mozaic-based drives already shipping to a major cloud provider. Growing AI-driven data creation and retention needs are boosting demand for high-capacity, energy-efficient HDDs. Supported by its technology roadmap, disciplined execution and strong cloud spending trends, Seagate raised its annual revenue growth outlook to at least 20%. Demand for nearline drives remains robust, with much of its capacity committed through 2027 under long-term agreements, providing strong revenue visibility.

The company has maintained a consistent pricing strategy for several quarters, with the price per exabyte rising by mid-single digits sequentially. Pricing trends vary depending on the mix of new contracts and customer product transitions, but management expects continued price increases over the next four quarters and throughout fiscal 2027. While no specific long-term guidance has been provided, the company remains optimistic that favorable product demand and contract dynamics will support ongoing pricing growth.

Improving Finances & Dividend Appeal Adds Value to STX Stock

The company continues to deliver strong margin performance, achieving incremental gross margins above 70%, well ahead of its 50% target. Favorable product mix, pricing improvements, stronger demand and efficient use of existing technology have driven margin expansion. Higher exabyte output, improved manufacturing yields and lower component costs are further enhancing profitability. The transition to higher-capacity 3TB, 4TB and eventually 5TB-per-platter drives is expected to improve space and power efficiency while increasing customer value, supporting additional margin gains without high incremental costs.

At the same time, management expects operating expenses to remain relatively flat in dollar terms, while retaining the flexibility to invest in technology when needed. With strong free cash flow generation, the company is focused on improving demand visibility, optimizing pricing and managing product transitions rather than relying on prepayment strategies. This disciplined approach to pricing, costs and capital allocation is intended to sustain profitable growth over the long term.

Seagate also focuses on debt reduction, share buybacks and returning value to shareholders amid strong cash flow. For income-focused investors, this provides an additional source of returns beyond stock price appreciation. It has maintained a balanced capital allocation strategy, reducing debt by $684 million in fiscal 2025 while continuing to return capital to shareholders. STX also declared a quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share. Strong free cash flow generation, led by steady demand, operational improvements and disciplined capital spending, is expected to strengthen further through 2026. With capital expenditures projected to remain within its 4–6% of revenue target range as it ramps HAMR technology, Seagate appears well-positioned to sustain its current dividend in the near term.



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Despite its strengths, Seagate is not without risks. The storage industry remains highly competitive, with major rivals such as WDC and other emerging storage technologies competing for market share. SSDs continue to gain adoption in certain applications due to their speed advantages. Although HDDs remain the most cost-effective solution for large-scale data storage, technological shifts could gradually alter industry dynamics over time. Demand from cloud providers and enterprises can fluctuate based on economic conditions, capital spending budgets and inventory levels. Investors should expect periodic volatility even during long-term growth cycles.

Favorable Estimate Revision Trend for STX

STX is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 15.3% to $14.89 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 33.6% to $26.34.



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STX’s Valuation: Is the Stock Too Expensive?

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 33.99 forward earnings compared with 17.27 for the industry.



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In comparison, the forward 12-month price/earnings multiple for IBM, P and WDC are 21.65X, 76.99X and 31.73X, respectively.

Is STX a Smart Investment Now?

The company sits at the intersection of several powerful trends, including AI infrastructure expansion, cloud computing growth and increasing global data creation. The stock offers a combination of growth potential, technological innovation and shareholder-friendly capital returns. These factors make it an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the AI ecosystem beyond semiconductor manufacturers.

Nevertheless, investors should remain wary of valuation risks and the cyclical nature of the storage industry. After a strong three-month rally, some short-term caution is warranted. For long-term investors who believe AI-driven data growth will continue accelerating, Seagate appears well-positioned to benefit from one of the most important technology trends of the decade. While near-term volatility is possible, the company's improving fundamentals and strategic role in AI infrastructure suggest that STX remains a compelling investment candidate for patient investors seeking both growth and income.

STX currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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