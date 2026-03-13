STX Stock Beats Industry Returns in 3 Months: Right Time to Invest?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s STX stock has delivered remarkable gains recently, soaring 31% in the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems industry’s rally of 15.1%. It also surpassed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s fall of 0.6%, respectively. The company has benefited from strong demand for high-capacity storage solutions, especially as AI, cloud computing and data-center workloads continue to expand globally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company has also outpaced its industry peers like International Business Machines Corporation IBM and Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which have tanked 19.7% and 4.7%, respectively, over the past three months. At the same time, its prime adversary in the HDD space, Western Digital Corporation WDC, has soared 51.9%.

Western Digital is a diversified storage company offering HDD and NAND-based SSD solutions for PCs, servers, NAS devices, gaming consoles and other consumer electronics. AMD delivers high-performance computing with strong efficiency, scalability and advanced AI capabilities across data centers, edge and end-user environments. IBM focuses on cloud and data platforms while providing enterprise software, IT solutions, storage systems, quantum computing and supercomputing technologies.

STX has a 52-week high of $459.8. With the stock significantly outperforming its industry in recent months, the question arises: Is STX still a good investment opportunity now, or has the rally already priced in most of the upside? Let’s examine Seagate’s recent performance, growth drivers, risks and valuation outlook to determine whether the stock deserves a place in investors’ portfolios.

AI Data Boom a Major Growth Catalyst for STX

One of the primary drivers behind Seagate’s renewed momentum is the rapid growth of AI and data center infrastructure. As companies deploy generative AI models and data analytics platforms, they produce huge amounts of data that need to be stored reliably and cost-effectively. While high-speed storage technologies like SSDs often grab headlines, HDDs still play a vital role in large-scale storage environments because they provide a lower cost per terabyte. Hyperscale cloud providers often combine SSDs for speed with HDDs for bulk storage.

Seagate has positioned itself well in this market with its high-capacity HAMR drives, which greatly increase storage density. These advanced drives enable cloud providers to store more data within the same physical space, reducing operational costs. As AI workloads continue to expand, demand for these high-capacity drives is likely to stay strong for years. It highlighted strong momentum in HAMR adoption in 2025, with Mozaic-based 3TB-per-disk HAMR drives shipping to its first cloud service provider (CSP). Mozaic 3 is now qualified with all major U.S. CSPs and is on track for global CSP qualification by the first half of calendar 2026.

Recently, it introduced its Mozaic 4+ platform, a breakthrough storage technology built on HAMR. Mozaic 4+ drives support capacities of up to 44TB, boosting the amount of data stored on a single drive. Seagate aims to reach 10TB per disk in the long term, paving the way for hard drives to approach 100TB total capacity. Nearline capacity is fully booked through 2026, with orders for early 2027 expected to open soon. Long-term agreements with major cloud customers are improving demand visibility through 2027, with early discussions already underway.

Demand from global cloud customers continues to accelerate, alongside a recovery in enterprise OEM markets, with cloud growth expected to outpace enterprise demand. As AI shifts from training to large-scale inferencing, the need for high-capacity storage is rising rapidly to support checkpointing and massive datasets. Amid tight supply, Seagate is working with data center customers to speed up qualification of its high-capacity Mozaic drives, with most major cloud providers already qualified and production ramping to meet strong demand. If HAMR adoption accelerates, Seagate could gain a competitive advantage over other storage vendors.

STX’s Strengthened Financial Power Drives Share Buybacks

STX’s established presence in enterprise storage and long-term relationships with major cloud providers offer stable revenue streams. Key financial strengths include strong free cash flow generation, a healthy dividend yield compared with many tech stocks and a long history of returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. These characteristics make STX attractive for investors looking for technology exposure combined with income potential.

Its focus on reducing its debt load by $684 million during fiscal 2025 while maintaining generous shareholder returns shows a balanced approach to capital allocation. In the December quarter, Seagate returned $154 million to shareholders via dividends and retired about $500 million of exchangeable senior notes due 2028, reducing potential dilution and preserving cash flexibility for future share repurchases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It expects free cash flow to increase further in the March quarter, driven by strong demand, operational efficiency and disciplined capital spending, supporting sustainable long-term cash generation. The company will maintain capital discipline while continuing the transition and ramp-up of HAMR technology, with fiscal 2026 capital spending expected to remain within its target range of 4–6% of revenue. Seagate's business model changes and strong product pipeline position it well for better profitability and cash flow in fiscal 2026.

Despite the bullish outlook, investors should also consider several risks before buying the stock. The storage market is highly cyclical. Demand can fluctuate depending on PC shipments, enterprise spending and cloud infrastructure investment. If technology spending slows, Seagate’s revenue could decline. High indebtedness raises investment risk. Seagate’s debt-to-total capital ratio stands at 90.7%, far above the industry’s 36.8%, largely due to funding acquisitions and strategic investments. While cash flow remains strong, elevated leverage could pressure dividends, share buybacks and future acquisitions.

Estimate Revision Trend for STX

STX is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 12% to $12.68 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 29.8% to $18.9.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Perspective for STX

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 23.05 forward earnings compared with 15.5 for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In comparison, the forward 12-month price/earnings multiple for IBM, AMD and WDC are 19.74X, 31.35X and 20.84X, respectively.

Investment Outlook: Buy, Hold, or Wait?

Seagate’s strong performance over the past three months reflects improving industry conditions and growing demand for data storage. The company is positioned to benefit from several long-term trends, including exponential data growth, AI infrastructure expansion, increasing cloud storage needs and new high-capacity HDD technologies. These factors could sustain revenue growth and profitability for years.

However, after a significant rally, investors should approach the stock with a balanced perspective. Seagate remains a strong player in the data-storage industry with powerful AI-driven growth tailwinds. While the stock has already delivered impressive gains, its long-term outlook remains attractive for investors willing to tolerate cyclical swings in the storage market. Flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, STX could be a strong pick for investors right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.