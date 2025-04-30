$STX stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STX stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $487,038,538 of trading volume.

$STX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STX:

$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $9,353,979 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 68,954 shares for an estimated $6,994,033 .

. KIAN FATT CHONG (SVP, Global Operations) sold 9,182 shares for an estimated $968,701

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $76,365

JOHN CHRISTOPHER MORRIS (SVP & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 216 shares for an estimated $21,296.

$STX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 352 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

