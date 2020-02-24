STX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.61, changing hands as low as $51.96 per share. Seagate Technology plc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.63 per share, with $64.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.57. The STX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.