STX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.28, changing hands as high as $96.36 per share. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STX's low point in its 52 week range is $63.19 per share, with $115.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.92. The STX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

