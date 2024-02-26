STWD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.66, changing hands as low as $19.64 per share. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STWD's low point in its 52 week range is $16.06 per share, with $22.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.75.

