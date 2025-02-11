STVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stevanato Group SpA (Symbol: STVN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.61, changing hands as low as $20.36 per share. Stevanato Group SpA shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STVN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.56 per share, with $34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.34.

