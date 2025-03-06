$STVN Earnings Results: $STVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$STVN ($STVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $326,828,556, missing estimates of $328,546,987 by $-1,718,431.
$STVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $STVN stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,375,023 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,751,751
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,756,100 shares (+114.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,265,419
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,216,394 shares (-70.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,505,225
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 928,826 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,239,118
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 913,019 shares (+1012.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,894,684
- TRI LOCUM PARTNERS LP removed 746,134 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,258,259
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 692,160 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,082,166
