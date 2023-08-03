STV Group (LSE:STVG) Price Target Increased by 7.97% to 463.08

The average one-year price target for STV Group (LSE:STVG) has been revised to 463.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.97% from the prior estimate of 428.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 401.98 to a high of 535.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 118.43% from the latest reported closing price of 212.00 / share.

STV Group Maintains 5.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in STV Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVG is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 65K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STVG by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

