STV Group (LSE:STVG) Price Target Decreased by 13.03% to 428.91

The average one-year price target for STV Group (LSE:STVG) has been revised to 428.91 / share. This is an decrease of 13.03% from the prior estimate of 493.17 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 401.98 to a high of 465.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.20% from the latest reported closing price of 252.00 / share.

STV Group Maintains 4.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in STV Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVG is 0.01%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 65K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

