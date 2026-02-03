STV Group (LSE:STVG) Price Target Decreased by 29.04% to 140.42

The average one-year price target for STV Group (LSE:STVG) has been revised to 140.42 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 29.04% from the prior estimate of 197.88 GBX dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 GBX to a high of 174.30 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from the latest reported closing price of 114.50 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in STV Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVG is 0.00%, an increase of 20.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.08% to 137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

