STV Group (LSE:STVG) Price Target Decreased by 23.52% to 197.88

The average one-year price target for STV Group (LSE:STVG) has been revised to 197.88 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 23.52% from the prior estimate of 258.74 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 167.66 GBX to a high of 233.10 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.12% from the latest reported closing price of 103.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in STV Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STVG is 0.01%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

