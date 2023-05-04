Sturm Ruger (RGR) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Sturm Ruger said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 6.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.76 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sturm Ruger. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGR is 0.11%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.25% to 13,043K shares. The put/call ratio of RGR is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sturm Ruger is 68.34. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.07% from its latest reported closing price of 57.88.

The projected annual revenue for Sturm Ruger is 542MM, a decrease of 6.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,309K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 918K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 987K shares, representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 10.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 6.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 526K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 1.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGR by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Sturm, Ruger Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation's leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. The company's motto is, "Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®," echoes its commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.

