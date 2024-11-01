Sturm Ruger Reports Q3 2024 Sales and Earnings Growth

Sturm Ruger & Company ( (RGR) ) has issued an update.

Sturm, Ruger & Company reported third-quarter 2024 net sales of $122.3 million, with diluted earnings of $0.28 per share, highlighting a 9% increase in product sell-through from distributors to retailers. Despite economic challenges, strong demand for new products like the American Rifle Gen II and Marlin lever-action rifles boosted market share and inventory turnover. The company, recognized as Firearm Manufacturer of the Year, continues to focus on long-term shareholder value through disciplined pricing and innovative product launches.

For detailed information about RGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.