Sturm Ruger Reports Q3 2024 Sales and Earnings Growth

November 01, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Sturm Ruger & Company ( (RGR) ) has issued an update.

Sturm, Ruger & Company reported third-quarter 2024 net sales of $122.3 million, with diluted earnings of $0.28 per share, highlighting a 9% increase in product sell-through from distributors to retailers. Despite economic challenges, strong demand for new products like the American Rifle Gen II and Marlin lever-action rifles boosted market share and inventory turnover. The company, recognized as Firearm Manufacturer of the Year, continues to focus on long-term shareholder value through disciplined pricing and innovative product launches.

