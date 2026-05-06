Sturm, Ruger & Company Posts Lower Net Income In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $0.128 million, or $0.01 a share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.46 a share, in the prior year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $0.27 per share compared to $0.46 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $10.9 million versus $14.3 million in the earlier year.

Total net sales increased to $141.4 million from last year's $135.7 million.

In the after-hours trading, RGR is falling 3.73 percent, to $39.00 on the NYSE.

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