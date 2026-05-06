Markets
RGR

Sturm, Ruger & Company Posts Lower Net Income In Q1

May 06, 2026 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $0.128 million, or $0.01 a share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.46 a share, in the prior year quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled $0.27 per share compared to $0.46 per share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $10.9 million versus $14.3 million in the earlier year.

Total net sales increased to $141.4 million from last year's $135.7 million.

In the after-hours trading, RGR is falling 3.73 percent, to $39.00 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.