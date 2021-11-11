Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -21% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.96, the dividend yield is 4.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $72.96, representing a -21.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.49 and a 24.29% increase over the 52 week low of $58.70.

RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.42. Zacks Investment Research reports RGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 66.8%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGR as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VICE with an decrease of -7.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RGR at 3.87%.

