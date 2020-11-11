Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -89.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.92, the dividend yield is 3.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $64.92, representing a -28.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.74 and a 68.89% increase over the 52 week low of $38.44.

RGR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO). RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports RGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 142.86%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

