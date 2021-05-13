Dividends
RGR

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.56, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $72.56, representing a -20.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.74 and a 26.39% increase over the 52 week low of $57.41.

RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.38. Zacks Investment Research reports RGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.88%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RGR as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 20.29% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGR
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular