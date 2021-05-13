Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.56, the dividend yield is 4.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $72.56, representing a -20.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.74 and a 26.39% increase over the 52 week low of $57.41.

RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.38. Zacks Investment Research reports RGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.88%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.38. Zacks Investment Research reports RGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.88%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGR as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 20.29% over the last 100 days.

