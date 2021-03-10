Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 26.79% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $70.15, representing a -22.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.74 and a 82.49% increase over the 52 week low of $38.44.

RGR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO). RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.09. Zacks Investment Research reports RGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.02%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

