Dividends
RGR

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $5.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1448.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.74, the dividend yield is 25.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $84.74, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.74 and a 120.45% increase over the 52 week low of $38.44.

RGR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI). RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RGR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
  • Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 86.22% over the last 100 days. XSLV has the highest percent weighting of RGR at 1.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGR

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular