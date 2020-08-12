Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $5.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1448.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.74, the dividend yield is 25.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RGR was $84.74, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.74 and a 120.45% increase over the 52 week low of $38.44.

RGR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI). RGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 86.22% over the last 100 days. XSLV has the highest percent weighting of RGR at 1.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.