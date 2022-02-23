Markets
Sturm, Ruger & Co. Q4 EPS Rises

(RTTNews) - Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Wednesday said its sales for the fourth-quarter were $168.0 million and earnings were $2.14 per share. For the corresponding period in 2020, net sales were $169.3 million and earnings were $1.78 per share.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 86 cents per share for the fourth quarter for stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022, payable on March 25, 2022.

