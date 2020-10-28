Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q3 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $24.75 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $4.82 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.4% to $145.71 million from $95.00 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $24.75 Mln. vs. $4.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $145.71 Mln vs. $95.00 Mln last year.

