Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q3 Earnings Drop

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $4.82 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $9.21 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $95.00 million from $114.95 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.82 Mln. vs. $9.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $95.00 Mln vs. $114.95 Mln last year.

