Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q2 Income Drops, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $8.264 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $16.185 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $130.761 million from $142.804 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $8.264 Mln. vs. $16.185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $130.761 Mln vs. $142.804 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.