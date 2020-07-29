Markets
Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q2 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $18.59 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $6.23 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $130.24 million from $96.33 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $18.59 Mln. vs. $6.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $130.24 Mln vs. $96.33 Mln last year.

