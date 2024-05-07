Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.08 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $14.3 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.4% to $136.8 million from $149.4 million last year.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $7.08 Mln. vs. $14.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $136.8 Mln vs. $149.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.